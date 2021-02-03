Leonard Eugene Southerland, 79, of White Hall, Ark., passed away on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at the Woodland Heights Assisted Living Facility in Little Rock. Eugene (as he was called) was born on Oct. 14, 1941, the sixth child of Leonard and Ethel Southerland of Bald Knob, who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Loy and LeRoy Southerland, and his sisters, Ruby Reese, Verbal McGee and Katherine Mason.
He was a veteran, a member of the VFW and of Baptist faith. He was a member of the Pipeliners Union Local 798 of Tulsa for 54 years.
He was also preceded in death by his wife of 20 years, Elizabeth (Betts) Southerland. He is survived by one son, Shawn Eugene Southerland and his family of White Hall.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Arkansas Cremation.
