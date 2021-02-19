Leo Thomas Wright, 65, of Searcy went to be with the Lord on Feb. 17, 2021, at Unity Health in Searcy following a brief illness. He was born Sept. 4, 1955, at Searcy to Leo and Margrette Collins Wright.
Mr. Wright was of the Baptist faith, accepting Christ at the early age of 11 and following through with baptism. He was a 1974 graduate of Searcy High School. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing, working in the yard and trips to Branson and Silver Dollar City. As a lifelong resident of Searcy, he worked for Carder Buick for 17 years before working for Road Systems (XPO Logistics) for 20 years and finally retiring in 2018.
He married Betty Landis Wright on March 31, 1978, at Searcy; she survives. He is also survived by his mother, Margrette Collins Wright; and two sisters, Karen Wright of Searcy and Angela Fisher (Rodney) of Romance.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at Sullivan Funeral Care with funeral services at 11 a.m. in the funeral chapel. Burial will follow at Providence Cemetery; however due to weather conditions, there will not be public attendance at the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make lasting contributions to First Baptist Church of Searcy C/O The Encouragers Class; The Humane Society of Searcy; or the American Heart Association.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Sullivan Funeral Care-Memorial Chapel and Crematory. Complete obituary and condolences: www.SullivanFuneralCare.com.
