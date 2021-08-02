Lenora Hughes Sutton, age 93, of Springdale departed this life Tuesday, July 27, 2021. She was born Aug. 31, 1927, in Springdale to Roy W. Hughes and Cecil Mason Hughes.
Lenora was a longtime member of the Johnson Church of Christ. She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Sutton; parents; sister and brother-in-law, Loretta Ball (Leo); brother and sister-in-law, Harold Hughes (Ruby); and dear sister-in-law, Freida Hughes.
She is survived by her son, Roy Sutton (Linda) of Lowell; daughter, Susi Baugus (Leroy) of Searcy; grandchildren, Shandra Vining (Eric) of Lowell, Shane Sutton (Leah Beth) of Springdale and Kaci Carpenter (Keith) of Hartselle, Ala.; great-grandchildren, Nick Vining, Brooke Vining, Jack Sutton, Charlie Sutton, Cole Marter and Claire Carpenter. She is also survived by sister, Donna Danner (Neil) of Fayetteville; brothers, Kenneth Hughes of Springdale, Herbert Hughes (Laura) of Farmington and Larry Hughes (Cheryl) of Bella Vista; as well as several nieces, nephews, and many friends.
Viewing was held at Sisco Funeral Chapel on Saturday, July 31, 2021, from 3-5 p.m. Due to current COVID-19 conditions, the family was not present at the viewing and a private graveside service was held at Stuckey Cemetery.
