Laura Inez (Haney) Holeyfield woke up on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in the arms of her Savior. She was born Jan. 24, 1925, in Mt. Pisgah to Claude and Arrah Haney.
She was the third born of 10 children. She was born of the generation of tough, hard workers and worked hard all her life. Raising five children, she tilled, planted and then canned and froze produce to feed her family. Having accepted Christ as her personal Savior at a young age, she was a member of the Sidon Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Kenneth; her parents; four brothers, Charles Haney, Thomas Haney, Donald Haney, Herman Wesley Haney; two sisters, Juanita Baughn and Lola Jean Childers. Her survivors include two brothers, Claude Haney Jr. and Kenneth Haney; and one sister, Winnie Smith; children, Ronnie (Jennifer) Holeyfield, Sandra Hannah, Ann Holeyfield, Bonita (Rick) Wineman and Talitha (Steve) Alkire; eight grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.
Graveside funeral services will be Monday at 10 a.m. at Sidon Cemetery. Due to the most recent COVID-19 directive, face covering must be worn at all times. Arrangements entrusted to Powell Funeral Home of Searcy.
