Larry Wood, 61, of Judsonia passed away on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at his home. He was born April 9, 1959, in Bradford, Ark., the third son of Larel L. (Corky) and Mary Ruth Wood.
Larry had been a heavy equipment operator for the IUOE Union for several years but the highlight of his life was his family.
He is preceded in death by his parents; paternal grandparents, Odis and Dollie (Hill) Wood; and maternal grandparents, Jesse and Betty (Finley) McAdams. Larry still grieved for Lynn, his oldest brother, and to know where he was, but he never gave up hope that he would see him again.
He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Kathy; daughter, Shivonne McCarroll and husband Nathan; grandchildren, Trevor McCarroll (Sky), Shyland Roberson (Chandler) and London McCarroll; brothers, Johnny (Patti), Monty (Roseann) and David (Cherlie); stepdaughter, Crystal Miller (Casey); and step-grandchildren; Caden and Caley Miller along with two added blessings, Knox and Katherine and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Visitation was held Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, from 1-2 p.m. at the Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church at Clay and funeral services followed at 2 p.m. Interment: Roosevelt Cemetery at Judsonia, Ark.
CDC guidelines regarding masks and physical distancing were observed.
Online guestbook: roller funeralhomes.com/searcy.
