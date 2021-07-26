Larry VanHorn, 72, of Floral died Friday. Services: Tuesday, 3 p.m., Powell Chapel. Interment: Smith Cemetery by Powell Funeral Home, Bald Knob-Judsonia.
Larry VanHorn
