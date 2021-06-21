Larry Mitchell Panek, 52, of Searcy passed away Saturday, June 19, at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He was born Oct. 25, 1968, in Downey, Calif., to George and Wilma (Williams) Panek.
Left to cherish his memory are his parents, George and Wilma Panek of Searcy; one brother, Guy Panek of California; two sisters, Debbie Campbell of Searcy and Karen McDonald of Beebe; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Larry was preceded in death by one sister, Jill Dunaway; his maternal grandparents, Virgil and Mabel Williams; and his paternal grandparents, George Sr. and Dorthea Panek.
Visitation will be Tuesday, June 22, from 10-11 a.m. at Searcy McEuen Funeral Home. Funeral services will start at 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 22, in the Searcy McEuen Chapel with entombment at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens.
All funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Searcy McEuen Funeral Home.
Share a memory: www.SearcyMcEuenFuneralHome.com.
