Larry Lynn Guthrie, 53, of Bald Knob went home to be with the Lord on Monday, March 29, 2021. He was born May 16, 1967, in Searcy a son of the late Larry Celtion and Linda Kay (Foshee) Guthrie.
Larry had a great love for the community of Bald Knob and served the citizens with honor and integrity. He served nearly 32 years on the Bald Knob Fire Department and spent the last several years as Assistant Fire Chief. He also served a number of years on the Bald Knob Volunteer Ambulance Service. His desire to help others was evident in Larry’s life each and every day.
Larry worked as the head of the Bald Knob Street Department for the past five years; a job he took great pride in. He enjoyed the outdoors and took pleasure in hunting and fishing but nothing could compare to the love he had for spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was an active member in the Harvest Mission Church.
He is survived by his wife, Anita Guthrie; two children, Josh Walker and Kayla Webb and fiance Tony Martinez; two grandchildren, Layton Walker and Brianna Walker; brother, Eddie Guthrie; a special aunt, Karen Vestal; numerous nieces and nephews; as well as a host of firefighter brothers who loved Larry tremendously.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Michael Guthrie; and his grandparents, Edgar Celtion and Ava Avanelle (Crenshaw) Guthrie.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 31, 2021, beginning at 5 p.m. Funeral services will begin at 7 p.m. at the Powell Funeral Home Chapel.
A bell ceremony and Larry’s final call will be held on Thursday, April 1, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Bald Knob Downtown Courtyard, where he will arrive on Bald Knob Fire Department pumper 854. Arrangements are entrusted to Powell Funeral Home, Bald Knob-Judsonia.
