Lannie Patalie “Pat” Moss, 95, of Paragould passed away Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. She was born Dec. 20, 1925, in Caraway, Ark., to the late Robert and Zola Meurer.
Pat worked as a bookkeeper for Downtown Church of Christ for over 20 years. She also worked for Sparrow’s Promise (Searcy Children’s Home) for over 10 years.
Funeral services will start at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 25, at Searcy McEuen Funeral Home. Interment will follow at White County Memorial Gardens. All funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Searcy McEuen Funeral Home.
Condolences may be left at www.SearcyMcEuen FuneralHome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.