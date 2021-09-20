L. Gene Hightower, age 91, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sept. 11, 2021. He was born on Feb. 27, 1930, to Alice (Givens) and Thurman Hightower in Izard County, Ark. Gene grew up in Searcy, Ark., and became a licensed pilot at age 16, the youngest ever in the entire state of Arkansas.
Gene met the love of his life, Delle, and together, they went to Harding University. They married on June 26, 1948, and built a beautiful life together. Gene worked at Brown and Root, an engineering firm, where he retired after 30 years. He was a member of the AOPA, a 33 degree of Master Mason, and an Arabian Shriner. Gene and Delle attended Gardens Oaks Baptist Church for over 50 years. Gene is survived by his wife of 73 years, Delle Hightower.
Friends were invited to visit with the family at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at Garden Oaks Baptist Church, 3206 N. Shepherd Drive, Houston, Texas 77018. The funeral service followed at 2 p.m. The service was held in the Fellowship Hall. Graveside and burial was at Gum Springs Cemetery in Searcy, Ark. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations and contributions be made to the Arabia Shrine and Garden Oak Baptist church.
