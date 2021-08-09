L.C. Corbitt Sr., 95, of Conway went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. He was born on April 9, 1926, in McRae, Ark., to the late Clyde Riley and Lucille Buelah (McEuen) Corbitt.
He was a member of Central Baptist Church for 52 years where he was ordained as a Deacon on Sept. 4, 1977, and was appointed Deacon Emeritus on Aug. 10, 2014. Mr. Corbitt enjoyed teaching Sunday School and driving the church bus for the Golden Agers. Prior to moving to Conway in 1969, he was a member of Park Avenue Baptist Church in Searcy, Ark. He worked for 45 years (1945-1990) in the trucking industry, starting his career as a driver for Powell Truck Line in Searcy, Ark., before moving into management for PIE Nationwide in Conway. He received numerous awards for his achievements throughout his years in the trucking industry.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Mary Jewel (Britton) Corbitt, and their only son, L.C. Corbitt Jr.; his daughter-in-law, Mary Ellen (Connell) Corbitt; three sisters, Shirley Bradley, Billie (Vindell) Yarbrough and Bettie (Joe) Scarsdale; six brothers-in-law, Sanford C. (Bonnie) Britton, Johnie M. (Christine) Britton, R. Clifford (Juanita) Britton, Buddie L. (Alice) Britton, W.C. “Bill” Britton, and Bonnie Lee Britton; and two sisters-in-law, Dolly Josephine (Hank) Eifert and Ruby Mae (Jerry) Baker.
He is survived by three grandchildren all of Conway: Ruth Ann (James) Mathis, L.C. Corbitt III (Mieke) and Mary Jo (Jonathon) Alexander; seven great-grandchildren: Haley Claire and Margaret Reese Mathis, Juliana and Makena Corbitt, and Logan, Abigail and Pyper Alexander; two sisters, Carolyn (Edward) Blakely and Lynda (John) Bailey; one sister-in-law, Jeraldine Britton; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation for L.C. will be Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at Central Baptist Church in Conway, Ark., at 10 a.m. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Gum Springs Cemetery (near Searcy, Ark.)
You may sign the online guestbook at www.roller funeralhomes.com/conway.
