Kenneth Wayne Summers, 72, of Pangburn, Ark., passed away on April 20, 2021. He was born on Feb. 24, 1949, in Monette, Ark., to James and Nell Summers, who preceded him in death.
Kenneth served in the United States Army and was a retired Truck Driver. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, baseball, cooking outdoors and spending time with family. He was a kind and generous man. To know him was to love him. He will be dearly missed.
Kenneth is survived by many family members whom he left behind to cherish and laugh about the many memories they shared – his children: Joseph (Ethel) Summers of Michigan City, Ind., Elizabeth (Danny) Grayum of Pangburn and Kristen Summers of Pangburn; his siblings: Michael, Sue, Tony, Bruce, Mary and Jim; along with many nieces and nephews.
Kenneth’s greatest joy in life was being a grandparent. He was referred to as PawPaw, Papaw and Paps by his seven grandchildren: Yolonda, Kendall (Antonio), Katelyn, Brenden, Karmyn, Bryson and Carter.
Kenneth leaves behind a special niece, River, who always came to visit “Kenny Summers,” as well as man’s best friend, Kota.
A small service was held for the family to Celebrate the Life of Kenneth.
Online guestbook: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.