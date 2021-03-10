Kenneth Rowe, 52, of Searcy passed away at his home on March 8, 2021. He was born in Searcy to his parents, Ralph Edward and Phyllis Noble Rowe, on Dec. 14, 1968. Services will be: Visitation from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, March 11, 2021, and funeral on Friday, March 12, 2021, at 10 a.m. Services at Roller-Daniel Funeral Home Chapel. According to the current COVID-19 guidelines, masks must be worn at all times.
Online guestbook: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.