Kenneth Neil “Punk” Strayhorn, 72, of Beebe, Ark., died in his home on Sept. 7, 2021, surrounded by loving family. He was born on Aug. 25, 1949, in McRae, Ark., to the late Ollie and Helen Strayhorn.
Kenneth served the town of McRae as mayor and was a retired firefighter for the McRae Fire Department.
He is survived by his wife, Beth; children, Steve Strayhorn and wife, Crystal, of McRae, Stephanie Strayhorn of Goldsboro, N.C., and Angela Woodward and husband, Jason, of Little Rock; two step-hildren; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one brother-in-law, Perry Steele; and bonus children, Vaudie McAfee and Melva Foster.
Arrangements are under the trusted direction of A Natural State Funeral Service, 2620 W. Main St., Jacksonville, AR, 72076. (501) 982-3400.
Online guestbook is available at www.anaturalstate funeralservice.com.
