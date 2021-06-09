Kenneth Leslie Ekenseair Sr., 81, passed peacefully in his home in Searcy, Ark., on June 7, 2021. He was born in West Helena, Ark., to his parents, Clyde Leslie and Edna Louise Staggs Ekenseair, on Feb. 11, 1940. He and his wife, Joyce, were active members of Beebe United Methodist Church since their move to Searcy.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce McWhorter Ekenseair; two sons, Kenneth Jr. (Carol) of Plummerville, Ark., and Michael (Jamie) of Santa Rosa Beach, Fla.; one sister, Linda (Roy) Reynolds of Maumelle, Ark.; four grandchildren, John, Virginia, Ella and Graham; along with other family members and many friends.
Kenneth was a graduate of Helena High School and after graduation, he went to work for Mohawk Rubber Company for a short time. He entered the United States Air Force in 1962 and served our country for four years. On his discharge from the service. he returned to worked in production for Mohawk. where he remained for 20 years. After leaving Mohawk, he began a career in sales for home improvement companies and floral distributors until he retired in 2003.
There were many hobbies that caught his interest that kept him busy after he retired, from photography, carpentry, furniture refinishing, along with hunting and fishing. Most of all his favorite pastime was his family. He loved his family and loved spending time with them.
Funeral services are scheduled for Thursday, June 10, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Beebe First United Methodist Church, in Beebe, Ark. Interment will follow the service at White County Memorial Gardens, Searcy, Ark., with military honors observed at the graveside.
Online guestbook: www.rollerfuneralhome.com/searcy
