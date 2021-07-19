Kenneth A. Smith, 101, of Searcy passed away on July 16, 2021. Kenneth was in the United States Army from 1942 to 1945. In World War II, he was at the beach in Normandy and the Battle of the Bulge in Belgium. He received the French Legion of Honor medal for his part in liberating France.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mabel; five siblings; and one great-grandson. Survivors include two sons; six grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
A private graveside service is planned for Wednesday for family and close friends at Howell Cemetery at Clay, Ark.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Howell Cemetery in memory of Kenneth Smith, c/o Randy Norman, P.O. Box 267, Pangburn, AR 72121.
