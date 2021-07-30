Kelmer Johnson, 91, of Paragould passed away Wednesday, July 28, 2021. He was born on April 12, 1930, to Virgil and Margie Johnson of Grange, Ark.
Kelmer served in the U.S. Army from 1948 to 1950 in Europe, and he served in the Air Force from 1950 to 1953 during the Korean War. He was very patriotic and supported the military.
He and his family came from Searcy, Ark., to Paragould in 1972, where he established his insurance agency selling life and health insurance. He enjoyed his job as he served the people of Arkansas in this profession. He retired in 2014.
Kelmer enjoyed being with people and playing golf with his friends and family. He loved his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, but he adored his wife, whom he was married to for 67 years.
He was a member of Harvest Baptist Church (Eastside Baptist). He was a believer in the Lord Jesus Christ and was always ready to share his faith and love of the Lord with others.
Kelmer is preceded in death by his parents; son-in-law, Don Allred; and brothers, J.W. “Jake” Johnson and Denver Johnson.
Survivors include his wife, Fern Johnson; sons and daughters-in-law, Steve and Lynn Johnson, and Paul and Toni Johnson; daughter, Tabbie Allred; brother, Sam Johnson (Marge); sister, Marybeth Milligan (Tommy); grandchildren, Ben Johnson, Jacqueline Johnson, Josh Allred (Erin), Sarah Wagner (Joe), Chris Johnson and Breanna Johnson; and four great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Monday, Aug. 2, from 10 a.m. until service time. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. at Phillips Funeral Home. A procession will leave Phillips Funeral Home at 1 p.m. for burial at the Manry Cemetery near Agnos, Ark.
Kelmer’s Sunday School Class at Harvest Baptist Church will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Visit www.phillipsfuneral.org to send online condolences.
