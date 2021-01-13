Keith Edwin Hess, 56, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. He was born on Dec. 6, 1964, in Wynne, Ark., to the Rudolph and Laverne Hess.
Keith was a member of St. James Catholic Church as well as the Knights of Columbus for 38 years. Keith enjoyed listening to music. He also loved playing Santa for kids at Christmas. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Rudolph and Laverne Hess; two brothers, Rudy Hess of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Charles (Tony) Hess of Searcy; one sister, Melody Kennedy of Jonesboro; as well as multiple nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at St. James Catholic Church. A rosary will follow at 9:30 a.m. Funeral mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021.
Share a memory: www.searcy mceuenfuneralhome.com.
