Katherine Joyce (Ballard) Conley, “Kitty,” of Judsonia stepped into her eternal Heavenly Home on Dec. 9, 2020, at Searcy Long Term Acute Hospital. She was born on Aug. 16, 1942, in Russell, Ark., to Jeff and Bessie Ballard. She is preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Wilma “Bubba” Mason and Anna “Pat’ Free; and her husband of 60 years, Bobby Joe Conley Sr.
She is survived by three sons, Joe (Annette) Conley, David Conley and Daniel (Michelle) Conley; four granddaughters, Amanda Jo (Garrett) Hagberg, Sarah (Steven) Emerson, Lauren (Chris) Goodin and Alexis (Michael) Goodale; four great-grandsons; and two siblings, Ferris “Doc” Ballard and Jeanne Fredenburg.
Kitty was a member of the First Baptist Church in Judsonia. She served 22 years on the Judsonia City Council. Although she was no longer a member of the council, she continued to serve her community. The Food Pantry at First Baptist Church was very dear to her heart, and she made it priority to ensure there were always groceries available to give to those in need. She also played a huge role in bringing the beautiful Veterans Memorial to Judsonia.
She spent her life doing for others and taking care of her family whom she dearly loved. She battled poor health for several years, but never stopped smiling. Even on her worst days she would ask, “How are you doing?” with a smile. She will be missed by her family and friends. She taught us (through example) how to be strong through the good and bad times. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Judsonia First Baptist Church Food Pantry.
Visitation was Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at the First Baptist Church in Judsonia with services following. Interment was in Evergreen Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Powell Funeral Home Bald Knob-Judsonia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.