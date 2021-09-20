Katelyn Hawkins Moran, 30, of Beebe died Sept. 14, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, Tenn., after a long battle with COVID.
Survivors include, husband, Joseph R. Moran of Beebe; son, Reid A. Moran; daughter, Kinsley J. Moran; parents, Kathy and Jerry Harris of Austin and Jeff and Kim Hawkins of Wellsburg, W.Va.; brother, Ben Hawkins of Austin; and sisters, Chrissy James of North Little Rock, Clorissa Glenn of Follansbee, W.Va., and Katlyn Chuchiak of Columbus, Ohio.
Two visitations were held: Sunday, Sept. 19, from 6-8 p.m. at Smith-Westbrook Funeral Home in Beebe, and Monday, Sept. 20, from 11-12:30 p.m. at New Life Church in Cabot with service at 1 p.m. All frontline workers were encouraged to wear their scrubs along with Katie and Katie Bug Strong T-shirts.
Please visit www.smithfamilycares.com/westbrook for online guest register.
