Karylon Sue Denney, 78, of Searcy went to be with the Lord on Monday, April 12, 2021. She was born Feb. 12, 1943, in Marshall, Ark., the daughter of M. Lawson McCutcheon and Anie Watkins McCutcheon.
Karylon is survived by her children, Richard Marvin Denney (Cyndi) of Searcy, R. Suanne Brumley of Bradford and Royce Mitchell Denney (Tammy) of Corpus Christi, Texas; grandsons, Jerry M. McIntosh III, Davidde Leroy McIntosh (Jennifer), Joshua Michael McIntosh (Stephanie) and Gary Wayne Brumley Jr. (Morgan); granddaughters, Katelyn Elizabeth Denney, Karleigh Martha Halliburton (Harley), Haley Michelle Head, Jennah Rose Denney and Mikahla Rae Denney; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and numerous extended family. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Marvin Leroy Denney; and grandson, Landon Thomas Denney.
A graveside service will be held at McMahan Cemetery in Snowball, Ark., on Friday, April 16, 2021, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Landon Thomas Denney Scholarship Fund, Harding University, 915 E. Market Ave., Searcy, AR 72149 or McMahan Cemetery, c/o Marcelle Cash, 14636 N. U.S. Highway. 65, St. Joe, AR 72675. Arrangements entrusted to Powell Funeral Home, Searcy.
