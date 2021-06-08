Karen Duff, 63, of Pangburn, Ark., was called home by her Lord on June 1, 2021. She was born Sept. 11, 1957, in Redding, Calif., to her parents, Richard Charles Buckley and Norma Leona Brown Abney.
She is preceded in death by her fathers, Richard Buckley and Richard Abney; one son, Billy Ray Abernathy; two brothers, Kenneth and Richard Duncan; and two sisters, Sharon George and Debbie Duncan.
Left to cherish her memory is her mother Norma Abney; two sisters, Kathy Springer and Lynda Patrick; her children, Anita Harbin, William (Angie) Abernathy, Jacqueline Abernathy and Nicole (Jeremy) Stayton; 12 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren along with many nieces and nephews and other extended family and friends.
Services were held June 5, 2021. Pallbearers: Joseph and Robbie Patrick, Kenny Swinson, James, Mikey and Brandon Hill and Gavin Howard. Jessie Hill served as Honorary Pallbearer.
Online guestbook: www.rollerfuneralhome.com/searcy.
