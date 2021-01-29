Kamolia “Kam” Jernigan Long Adams, 94, of Searcy, died Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. She was born in Lepanto, Ark., on Oct. 10, 1926 and was the daughter of Bro. P.H. Jernigan and Ola Germany Jernigan. Kam and Children lived in Blytheville until 1971 when she met her husband, Frank Curtis Adams, at the Air Force Base. Kam and Frank were married in McRae, Ark., and later moved to Searcy, where she worked as a bookkeeper for Foothills Vo-Tech and retired from the State Department in 1986.
They enjoyed their friends and golfing. In 2012, she moved to Providence Assisted Living and received the best care and love until her final days. She was a sweet lady that will always be remembered.
Survivors include her daughter, Lyndee Reed (Dale) of Searcy; a sister, Captola Hardwick of Jacksonville, Fla.; daughter-in-law, Loretta Long; three grandchildren, Carter Long, Allison Stewart and Addie Franks; and five great-grandchildren, Owen and Parker Long, Nathan and Sarah Stewart and Oliver Franks. Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Curtis Adams; two sons, Michael and Don Long; and two brothers, Freeman Jernigan and Prentis Jernigan.
Graveside services will be on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at 2 p.m. at White County Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are under the direction of Roller-Daniel Funeral Home of Searcy.
Online guestbook: roller funeralhomes.com/searcy
