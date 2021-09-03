Justin Lee Stanphill, 33, of Judsonia/Bald Knob, Ark., died on Wednesday Aug. 25, 2021, at Unity Health of COVID. He was born Jan. 10, 1988, in Lake Wales, Fla., to Jeffery Lee Stanphill and Cynthia Ann Watson Stanphill Jones.
He leaves behind his loving wife, Ashley B. Adams Stanphill, and two sons: Jaxen Marshall Lee Stanphill and Easten Lane Stanphill. Justin was an avid outdoorsman and a member of Operators Local 624. He pipelined all over the United States. He was very outgoing and extremely friendly. He loved living in Bald Knob, Ark., and knew and touched the lives of a tremendous amount of people. The most important treasure to Justin was his family. He loved nothing more than fishing, hunting and playing baseball with his boys.
He is preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Shirley Stewart Watson Johnson of Lake Wales, Fla., and paternal grandfathers, Robert Ray of Red Bay, Ala., and Archie Stanphill of Mississippi; great-grandparents, Edna (Dison) Watson and Albert H. Watson Sr. of Bald Knob, Ark., Mary Hargo Stewart and Robert Lee Stewart of Lake Wales, Fla.; and special friend, Aron Cloyes, and Delbert Brooks. He is survived by a lot of family who loved him and will greatly miss him: father, Jeffery Lee Stanphill (Deloris Brooks) of Bald Knob, Ark.; mother, Cindy Jones of Russell, Ark.; sisters, Kayla Martin (Andy) of Pleasant Plains, Ark., Ashley McGlothlin (Rudy) of Bald Knob, Ark., and Tiffany McSpadden of Bald Knob, Ark.; grandparents, Mary and Buddy Watson of Bald Knob, Ark., and grandmother, Imogene Ray of Red Bay, Ala., and Dale and Kay Brooks of Bald Knob, Ark.; his in-laws, Jan Willie (Marc Robinson) of Russell, Ark.; sister-in-law, Brittany Willie of Pensacola, Fla.; as well as a numerous list of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and an extremely close-knit group of friends he has known since school and while working on the pipeline.
Visitation will be Saturday from 6-8 p.m. A celebration of Justin's life was held on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Powell Funeral Home Chapel. Interment followed in the Prince Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to Powell Funeral Home, Bald Knob-Judsonia.
