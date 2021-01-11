Junior Freelon “Bud” Gillham, 93, of Searcy passed away peacefully Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. He was born Feb. 13, 1927, in Sidon, Ark., to the late Otha Reece Gillham and Dollie Haney Gillham.
Bud was in the real estate business for 60 years, retiring at age 86 from Dalrymple Real Estate. He also served in the United States Marine Corps.
He is survived by his son, Mike Gillham (Rhonda); grandson, Michael Gillham (Jessica); great-grandchildren, Makayla Gillham, Eli Haer, Jemma Gillham and Atreyu Gillham; along with other loved ones.
Visitation will be at Powell Funeral Home in Searcy on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, from 5-7 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Mt. Hebron Cemetery on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Arrangements entrusted to Powell Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.