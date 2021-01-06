Julie (Hastings) Floyd Goble, 79, of Searcy died Dec. 31, 2020. She was born July 5, 1941, in Doniphan, Ark., to Bugie and Rosie Lee Jenkins Hastings.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, Clarence (Pud) Floyd and Ray Goble; and nine brothers and sisters. She is survived by her daughter, Robbie (Kenneth) Burch of Searcy; two sons, Robert Floyd of Searcy and Jimmy (Joy) Floyd of Bothell, Wash.; three grandsons, Joshua, Jesse and Jordan (Adrianna) Floyd; and two sisters, Martha Rose Hunter Dykes of Wichita Falls, Texas, and Shirley Turney and her husband George Click of Searcy.
Visitation was held at Roller-Daniel Funeral Home Chapel at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, with the funeral services following at 2 p.m. Interment was held at West Point Cemetery following the service.
Online guestbook: roller funeralhomes.com/searcy
