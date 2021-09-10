Juanita Cummins, 62, of Bald Knob passed away Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at Unity Health in Searcy. She was born Nov. 11, 1958, in House Springs, Mo., to the late Walter and Velma (Wilson) Mayher.
Juanita spent 15 years at Unity Health in the Rehab Department as a CSA. She enjoyed working with the patients. She attended the Bald Knob Church of God. Nanny, as the grandkids called her, was a loving and caring grandmother. She took care of her family and loved cooking for them. Her house was home to everyone. She not only was a good cook but she enjoyed it and was known to have the best breakfast ever. Juanita collected roosters and had a love for any and all shoes.
She is survived by her husband of 25 years, Lonnie Ray Cummins; daughters, Lisa Feagin (Mark), Shannon Williams (Greg), Christy Horton (Johnny) and Amy Davis (Caleb); grandchildren, Colton, Jordon, Lucas, Dalton, Alex, Cameron, Lexi, Elijah, Madison, Bailee, Jaye and Bishop; 16 great-grandchildren; and longtime, loving friends, Yvonne Stidham, Francis Mison, Kathy King and Karen Cummins. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be 1-2 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at the Powell Funeral Home Chapel in Bald Knob with services to begin immediately following at 2 p.m. Interment will follow in the Fredonia Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Powell Funeral Home Bald Knob-Judsonia.
