Joyce Elaine Giboney, 55, of Searcy passed away on May 3, 2021, at home while surrounded by her family. She was born on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25, 1965, in Fullerton, Calif.
She is survived by her parents, Kent and Carol Giboney; two brothers, Michael Giboney (Donna) of Peoria, Ariz., and Keith Giboney (Michal) of Searcy; and a sister, Brenda Teague (Bode) of Searcy, Ark. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. In recent years, several grand-nieces and -nephews were added to her family, who lovingly referred to Joyce as Aunt JoJo.
Joyce spent her first 17 years of life in southern California and then moved to Phoenix for another 22 years before coming to Searcy, Ark., in 2005. Joyce was a faithful member of the College Church of Christ, where she had many friends who were especially kind. Joyce also worked faithfully for 14 years at Unity Health hospital in the dietary department until her failing health compelled her to leave her job.
Joyce was an unfailingly kind individual and was well-liked by all who knew her. She fell victim to cancer nearly one year ago and fought valiantly to the end. In that regard, the family wishes to express their deepest appreciation to oncologist Dr. Ryan Koch for his extraordinary caring for Joyce and her family. Also, the efforts of Arkansas Hospice were most appreciated. Joyce was personally a supporter of Health Talents International — a medical mission effort to the country of Guatemala. Memorial donations in Joyce’s name to that mission work would be most welcome.
There will be a “Celebration of Life” memorial service for Joyce at College Church of Christ on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. Inurnment will be in Oaklawn Memorial Gardens with services provided by Roller-Daniel Funeral Home.
Online guestbook: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/searcy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.