Joyce Ann Goodwin, 63, of Bald Knob, Ark., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 27, 2021. She was born Aug. 12, 1957, to Delma Troy Johnson and Doris Evelyn Roberson Crisher.
Joyce worked for many years at General industries, where she made many friends. She loved her grandchildren and pets. She enjoyed fishing and loved to travel.
She is survived by five sons, Thomas Chatman (Mandy), Gary Seigriest, Michael Seigriest, Chris Goodwin and Michael Goodwin; five grandchildren, Jordan, Chloe, Raven, Savannah and Lanie; one sister, Cheryl McCall (Clay); one brother, John Wayne Johnson (Linda); sister-in-law, Cassie Johnson; mother-in-law, Erma Nolen (Harvey); and numerous loving nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, George Michael Goodwin; grandmother, Venita Inez Johnson; and father-in-law, George “Buddy” Goodwin.
Visitation will be at Powell Funeral Home in Bald Knob on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, from 6-8 p.m. A celebration of Joyce’s life will be held at Powell Funeral Home, Bald Knob on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at 2 p.m. followed by burial at Shady Grove Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Powell Funeral Home, Bald Knob-Judsonia.
