Joy Cleo Vandiver Lewis, 93, of Searcy passed away on Aug. 25, 2021. Born Aug. 22, 1928, to the late Margaret Johnson and Carl Cleo Vandiver in Jasmine, Ark.
Joy is survived by her children, Larry (Debbie) Lewis and Jeanne (David) Dale; grandchildren, Carla Lewis, Brad (Hannah) Lewis, Kevin (Jessica) Lewis, Amy (Gregory) Stewart, Forrest Dale and Jenna (Clayton) Harland; one sister, Emo Whitmire; and two brothers, Jimmy (Almeda) and Ray (Judy) Vandiver.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Leroy C. Lewis; her son, Steve Lewis; grandson, Jacob Lewis; three sisters; and her parents.
Joy was a graduate of Searcy High School in 1945. She married Leroy Lewis on Feb. 14, 1946. They spent many years traveling in the United States as well as abroad, before returning to retire in Searcy in 1971. Joy is a member of First Baptist Church in Searcy. She spent many years serving in various capacities in the church, but she especially loved mission trips, youth activities and ski retreats.
Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, Aug. 29, at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Searcy. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery located off East Moore Street in Searcy.
All arrangements have been entrusted to Searcy McEuen Funeral Home.
Share a memory: www.SearcyMcEuenFuneral Home.com.
