Joshua Stephen Sark, 36, of Maysel, W.Va., formerly of Pangburn, Ark., went to be with the Lord suddenly on Feb. 25, 2021. Josh was born on Aug. 24, 1984, in Searcy, Ark., to Stephen and Thelda Sark.
He was preceded in death by his father, Stephen Sark. Left to cherish Joshua’s memory is survived by his wife, Amanda Sark; his mother, Thelda Sark; daughter, Lilly Sark, who was his pride and joy; and children that he loved as his own, Brooklyn Burdette, Braydon Burdette and Brilee Burdette.
Josh was a member of the Pipeline Local 798 until him and his wife opened a dairy bar restaurant in Clay, W.Va., last year. Joshua was an avid hunter and fisher. There wasn’t a day that went by that Josh didn’t remind his family that he loved them and he always told everyone how blessed he was in this life. He was sure to tell everyone to make it right with God before they pass. We know Josh is smiling down on and watching after us.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. on Saturday, March 6, at Mt. Zion Church of God, 4927 Arkansas Highway 157, Judsonia, AR 72081. Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 6, at Mt. Zion Church of God with burial following at Philadelphia Cemetery.
All funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Searcy McEuen Funeral Home.
Condolences may be left at www.SearcyMcEuen FuneralHome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.