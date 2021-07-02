Joseph Carthel Stevens, 79, of Judsonia, Ark., passed away on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at St. Vincent-Cornerstone hospital in Little Rock, Ark.
Born to the late Lonnie Stevens and Estelle Hoffman Stevens in Judsonia on Nov. 13, 1941, Carthel attended Central High School, where he met his high school sweetheart and wife of 61 years, Zelma.
His many years were spent in the construction industry, beginning with building many homes in the Searcy area in the 1960s.
In 1970, Carthel began a decade of work for Pickens Bond Construction, where he supervised many multi-family projects all over the state and beyond.
In the 80’s and 90’s, he began his career with Vratsinas Construction Company as a Construction Superintendent, building hotels, retail developments and assisted living complexes.
Carthel loved to work and work hard and enjoyed time with his three sons duck hunting, trout fishing on the Little Red River and working in his garden.
Carthel is preceded in death by his wife, Zelma Ferren Stevens; two sisters, Betty Stevens Jones and Jolene Stevens Lowery; and his parents, Lonnie and Estelle Stevens.
He is survived by his sons, Jackie Stevens (Angie), Marty Stevens and Andrew Stevens, and his six granddaughters, Haley Stevens, Cassidy Stevens, Ashley Pattyson, Miranda Stevens, Hayle Stevens and Journie Stevens, as well as his brother, Donnie Stevens (Betty), and sister, Janie Cato (Ferrel).
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Salem Missionary Baptist Church, 727 Salem Church Road, Judsonia Ark., with visitation beginning at 1 p.m. and services at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Providence Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Sullivan Funeral Care-Memorial Chapel and Crematory. Phone: (501) 742-3621.
Condolences: www.Sullivan FuneralCare.com.
