Johnnie Frances Eades Gardner, 89 years old, passed away May 3, 2021, at the Ouachita County hospital in Camden, Ark. Frances was born June 17, 1931, in Formosa, Ark., to John Lester Eades and Ora May Cates Eades.
Frances married William Albert Gardner in May 1948 in Paragould, Ark. Frances was an avid seamstress and baker. Frances taught sewing classes while assisting her husband in the mission fields in Africa and India. Frances was a member of the Hampton church of Christ and was a model preacher’s wife for 64 years. She taught Bible classes for the children and ladies’ classes. Frances wrote several books for Christian Living for parents and children. Frances was a leader in making children’s clothing to be used in the foreign mission field while residing at Harding Place Retirement Center for several years, making over 1,000 dresses to be given away. Frances moved to Hampton, Ark., to be with two of her sons, Timothy and Michael. Together, they built her a tiny house in their backyard which she loved as she spent her last years.
Frances is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and her son, Bill (Cheri); and her two sisters and brother. She is survived by her brother, Jerry (Michelle) Eades, Chattanooga, Tenn.; sons, Timothy (Karen) Gardner, Hampton, Ark., Michael (Brenda), Hampton, Ark., and David (Lorri), Sage, Ark.; a daughter, Ann (Dave) Musgrave, Milford, Ohio; grandchildren, Melinda, Shane, Seth, Nicholas, Stephanie, Amber, Jessica, John, Paul, Marcus, Emory and Brenna; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild. Frances also leaves behind several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at Kennett, Mo., at the Dunklin Memorial Cemetery, May 7, 2021. Family requests that memorials be made to the Gardner India Fund Dalriada Church of Christ, 3740 Atlanta Highway, Montgomery, AL 36109.
