John Theodore Hale, 86, of Searcy went to be with the Lord on Tuesday morning May 4, 2021. He was born on April 6, 1935, in Earle, Ark., to John Herbert and Gertie Mae Stice Hale. He was a member of South Heights Church of God for many years. He was an avid outdoorsman and mechanic for many years also, including out-of-state pipelining and masonry.
He is survived by his wife, Jane Huddleston Hale; two daughters, Sandy (Rickey) Hays and Diana (Eddie) Landis; one son, John (Jamie) Hale; and one brother, George (Tillie) Hale; grandchildren, Scott and Shannon Hays, Eddie Jr. (Casey), Michael (Kelsey) Landis, Colton (Ashley) Hale, Taylor (Johnathon) Mitchell, Jordan Hale, Johna (Scott) Denney and Tara Blair; great-grandchildren, Kaylee and Nathaniel Loftis, Addison, JT Hays, Mason, Jade, Claire and Hallei Landis; and great-great-granddaughter, Tenslee Hale; and stepchildren, Patricia (Rickie) Moser, Laura Regina Kirk, Vicki (Danny) Brooks and their families.
He is preceded in death by his parents; one brother; two sisters; one daughter, Lisa Blair; and his first wife, Martha Lawanda Hale.
Visitation will be at South Heights Church of God, 1131 S. Main St. in Searcy, on Thursday, May 6, 2021, from 6-8 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Providence Cemetery on Friday, May 7, at 2 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to Powell Funeral Home, Bald Knob-Judsonia.
