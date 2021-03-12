John Robert Sterling passed away on March 10, 2021, in his home with his family by his side. He was born Oct. 22, 1948, in Dripping Springs, Ark.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Ira Marshall Sterling and Daisy (Clark) Sterling; four brothers, James Jerry, Dennis and Dwight Sterling; and his sisters, Glenda Haynes and Martha Hutsinpiller.
He is survived by his wife, Linda, of 51 years; two daughters, Melissa and Anne; four grandchildren, Alexis, Maleah, Maddox, and Mac; and three sisters, Sue Ellis, Kathy Cole and Phyllis Choate.
He served in the military during the Vietnam War. He was the owner of Sterling Transport, an excavation company and a truck rebuilding shop. Robert loved car racing and buying and selling tractors.
He will be missed by his friends and extended family, but most of all, by his wife and daughters.
Due to the coronavirus, no services will be held.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.