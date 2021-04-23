John Parker Heathscott passed away on Feb. 12, 2021, in Searcy surrounded by his family. He was born in Georgetown, Ark., on Nov. 8, 1934, to John and Wilma Heathscott. John attended school in Georgetown through the fifth grade and later graduated from West Point High School. Shortly after graduation, at the age of 17, he entered the U.S. Navy as a seaman recruit.
John met his wife, Mary Kathryn (Kay), while stationed in Key West, Fla. They were married in January 1957. After 12 years of service, John commissioned as an officer. John later served with distinction in Vietnam as the Engineering Officer for a group of River Patrol Boats. After returning from Vietnam, John served as the Executive Officer of the Little Rock Navy Recruiting Office. John retired from the U.S. Navy in 1971 and lived the rest of his life in Georgetown, Kensett and Searcy, establishing a number of small businesses in Kensett, farming and becoming active in local politics. John and Kay also traveled extensively though their retirement years. John was proud to have sworn both of his daughters into the U.S. Navy.
John is survived by his wife, Kay, of 64 years; two daughters, Mary Jane (Janie) Heisner (Harry) and Josephine Parker Tilson (Meldon); five granddaughters; and 11 great-grandchildren; as well as his sisters, Shirley Waire of Cabot and Judy Johnston (Von) of West Point, and his brother, Roger Heathscott (Dorothy) of Bald Knob. He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Waylon and Wayne Heathscott; and sister, Sue Baker.
No services are planned at this time.
Online guestbook: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.