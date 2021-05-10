John Nathan Fife, age 49, passed away Sunday, May 9, 2021, at Baptist Health Medical Center-North Little Rock.
He was born March 28, 1972, in Searcy Ark., to Bill and Virgie Fife. He was a 1990 graduate of Searcy High School.
John loved the outdoors and was extremely passionate about bow hunting deer and turkey, as well as fishing. If there was a body of water or flowing creek, he would fish it and loved to invite friendly competition so he could catch more fish than anyone in the boat or standing on the bank.
John loved the simple things in life like feeding the squirrels in the backyard, raising coy fish, letting his nieces when they were much younger “do his hair up in bows,” and over the last decade, helping as a caregiver to his parents day to day in their home.
He is survived by his parents, Bill and Virgie Fife; Danny Fife (brother) and his wife Marti, their children (nieces) Shelby Fife Brawn (Diego) and Anna Kay Fife Harp (Austin); and one great-niece, Alex Ray Harp; his uncle, Ken Uttley, and aunt, Linda Fair; as well as many cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bill and Jackie Fife Lawson, Ray Fife and George “Pops” and Helen Uttley.
Family, friends and others are invited to attend a memorial and celebration of life service for John Nathan Fife at Temple Baptist Church, 700 W. Moore Ave. in Searcy, Ark., this Wednesday, May 12, at 11 a.m.The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers during this time.
All cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Searcy McEuen Funeral Home.
Share a memory: www.SearcyMcEuenFuneral Home.com
