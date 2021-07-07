John L. Crymes, 82, of Bald Knob passed from this life to heaven after a brief illness July 5, 2021, at Unity Health hospital in Searcy, surrounded by family and special friends. He was born Jan. 3, 1939, in Newnata (Stone Co., Ark.) to Dexter and Ruth (Long) Crymes. He was a longtime, devoted member of Temple Missionary Baptist Church (he loved his church and church family) and served as both Deacon and Sunday School teacher for many years. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend.
John is preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Geraldine (McGee) Crymes, parents and numerous brothers- and sisters-in-law. He is survived by a son, Kenneth Crymes (Cathy) of Jacksonville; a daughter, Teresa Throckmorton (Mike) of Mountain Home; grandchildren, Jonathon Crymes (Melissa) of Marion, Caleb Throckmorton (Amanda) of Mountain Home, Andrew Crymes (Kathryn) of Greenbrier and Sara Berley (Ben) of Maumelle; great-grandchildren, Austin Fletcher, Emmy and Bentley Crymes of Marion, Zoey, Lindee and Lola Throckmorton of Mountain Home, Maeve, Marin and Mathis Crymes of Greenbrier; and a sister, Evanell (Crymes) Saucer of Quitman. A very special thanks to the Tapp, Inman, Phillips and Pyle families for loving our dad along with us. Pallbearers will be Jonathon Crymes, Caleb Throckmorton, Andrew Crymes, Ben Berley, Terry Inman and Kevin Pyle.
Masks are required for attendance. Visitation will be Thursday, July 8, 2021, from 10-11 a.m. at the Temple Baptist Church in Bald Knob with services to begin at 11 a.m. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. at the Big Springs Cemetery in Newnata (Stone County).
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to either the Big Springs Cemetery (P.O. Box 914, Mountain View, AR 72560) or “For Lindee and Lola” The Arthritis Foundation (P.O. Box 96280, Washington, D.C. 20077).
Arrangements entrusted to Powell Funeral Home Bald Knob-Judsonia.
