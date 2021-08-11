Joel Augustus Bisbee of Searcy passed away Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at the age of 100. He was born June 23, 1921, in North Point (Ark.) to Frank and Ada (Rials) Bisbee. Joel honorably served in the United States Navy for 24 years, including active duty during World War II. After retiring from the Navy, he began his second career with the U.S. Post Office in Searcy, Ark., retiring in 1986. A member of the Downtown Church of Christ, where he served as an elder for many years, Joel loved spending time with his family and friends and always had a joke or a card trick to share.
Joel is survived by his daughter, Debbie Riley (Doug) of Searcy; his sister, Loretta Joyner of Cabot; three grandchildren, Kelly Aaron of Fort Smith, Autumn Griffin (Collin) of Tampa, Fla., and Austin Riley (Kathryn) of Searcy; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; six siblings; his daughter, Sandy Aaron; and his “dear wife” of 65 years, Sybil.
Visitation will be at 10 am Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at Downtown Church of Christ with the funeral at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Oaklawn Cemetery in Searcy.
Memorials may be made to Sparrow’s Promise and CASA of White County. Please visit www.smithfamilycares.com/westbrook for register.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.