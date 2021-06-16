Joe Darrell Busby, 40, of Concord, formerly of Bald Knob, passed away Monday, June 14, 2021. He was born Aug. 3, 1980, in Biloxi, Miss., to Joe Randell and Ruby Ann (Sells) Busby.
Joe had graduated from the John 3:16 Ministries and then went on to attend the Hedge Ministries in Concord. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his dog, Swag. Joe was known for his love of playing pool.
He is survived by his parents, Joe and Ruby Busby; sisters, Jennifer Busby and Brandy Busby; nephews, Carlos Busby, Yovani Marquez, John Tucker and Brody Johnson; niece, Chloye Tucker; grandmother, Mary Elliot; as well as many cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by his sister, Tabitha Busby; brother-in-law, John Tucker; cousin, Leland Sells; and grandparents, Floyd Sells, Jean Pratt and Darrell Busby.
A Celebration of Life for Joe will be held 2 p.m., Friday, June 18, at the Powell Funeral Home Chapel in Bald Knob. Arrangements entrusted to Powell Funeral Home Bald Knob-Judsonia.
