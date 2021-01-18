Jo Ann Brown, age 91, of Searcy died on Friday, Jan. 15, in Searcy. She is survived by one daughter, Jean Ann Birdwell; one son, George Sherman Brown; two grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Graveside funeral services were held Jan. 18, 2021 at 10 a.m. at White County Memorial Gardens. Due to the most recent COVID-19 directive, face covering had to be worn at all times. Arrangements entrusted to Powell Funeral Home of Searcy.
