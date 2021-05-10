Jimmy Lynn Tucker, 61, of Searcy passed from this life May 5, 2021, at his home. He was born in Searcy on Dec. 10, 1959, to Gerald Wayne Tucker and the late Naomi Eans Tucker.
He is survived by his father, Gerald Wayne Tucker; one sister; one brother; and countless nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Naomi Eans Tucker; two brothers; and one sister.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Bradford Memorial Funeral Home of Bradford, Ark.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.