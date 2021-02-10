Jimmy Lee Crow, 69, Oct. 19, 1951-Feb. 4, 2021.
Jimmy was born on Oct. 19, 1951, to Branty and Barbara Crow and left this world peacefully after a short battle with cancer on Feb. 4, 2021, with his family by his side.
Jimmy was a great son, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He was truly loved by his family and friends and that love was always reciprocated back to the ones he cherished most.
Jimmy had several passions in life. He joined the Army at the age of 18 and was proud to serve the country he loved for three years. During his time of service, he met and fell in love with his soulmate Sandy and married her on June 17, 1972. After 49 1/2 years of marriage, she was still his world. They raised two beautiful children, Jammie Lynn Crow and Jimmy Lee Crow Jr. As time passed, he gained a beautiful daughter-n-law, Marie, who cherished him along with several grandchildren: Sera, Serena, Jimmy III, Haley, Trenton, Shelby and Aubry, and a great-granddaughter, Eevee. There was nothing more precious in his eyes than his beautiful wife, children, grandchildren and great-granddaughter. It didn’t end there. He had two sisters he adored: Mary Ann and Erma. They were always doing something to make him laugh and sometimes shake his head. He also had several nieces and nephews that he adored as well as great-nieces and -nephews. Over the last few years, he gained another passion, Iracing. Jimmy and his son created Crowsnest Racing and spent time racing and holding events together.
Jimmy is survived by his wife, Sandy; his daughter, Jamie Lynn Crow; his son, Jimmy Lee Crow Jr.; his grandchildren, Sera Lynn (Bailey Tyler Welker) Good, Serena Lynn (Nelson) Villela, Jimmie Lee Crow 3rd, Haley Lee-ann Dorsey, Trenton Alexander Crow, Shelby Louise Crow and Aubrey Paige Crow; one great-granddaughter, Eevee Violet Welker; two sisters, Mary Ann (Mark) Salisbury and Erma May (David) Brookshire; nieces and nephews, Ashley Lynn (Joseph) Blanchard, Christina Nychole (Ward) Cochrell, David Leroy (Jade) Brookshire II, Joseph Dennis (Yvonne) Gentry II, Michael Anthony (Sadie) Brookshire, Randy John (Tallie) Gentry, Sandra Lee (Zac) Hue, Stephanie Marie (Robert) Green Jr. and Stephen Eugene (Melissa) Brookshire; and numerous great-nieces and -nephews; aunts, Hilda, Laverne and Caroline; and cousins, as well as many friends in the Iracing community, and his dear friend of over 40 years, Paul Mullins. He was preceded in death by his father, Branty Crow; his mother, Barbra Crow; and his siblings, John Wayne Crow, Eugene Crow and Kathy Crow.
He will be greatly missed by all those that love him.
