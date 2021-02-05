Jimmy D. Adcock, 84, of Searcy passed away Thursday, Feb. 4, at The Crossing at Riverside. He was born Sept. 12, 1936, in Clay, Ark., to the late Dick and Johnnie Lee (Crane) Adcock.
Jimmy was a member of Pine View Church of Christ. He retired from Walmart Distribution after 20 years as a yard truck driver. He liked to fish. Jimmy loved baseball and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. He was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and friend who will be dearly missed.
Left to cherish his memory is his son, Shane Adcock (Dwana); three granddaughters, Deavin Adcock, Lacey Adcock and Ashley Carter (Andrew); two great-grandsons, Alldonn Skelton and Brandon Carter; two great-granddaughters, Elly Lou May and Allissa Carter; and two nephews, Robin Guidicy and Jed Guidicy. In addition to his parents, Jimmy was preceded in death by his wife, Lugenia Adcock; and one sister, Jerry Nell Guidicy.
Graveside services will be Monday, Feb. 8, at 2 p.m. at Howell Cemetery.
All funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Searcy McEuen Funeral Home.
