Jim Shelby Ferguson, 88, of Searcy, Ark., passed away July 2 in Searcy. He was born Sept. 20, 1932, in Maxville, Ark., to Shelby and Blanche Ferguson.
A 1950 graduate of Ash Flat High School and a 1959 graduate of Arkansas State College, while a student in college, he began work laying out the Woodland Hills development and other developments in Sharp County. He worked as a professional land surveyor in the private sector before going to work as an engineer for USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Shelby and Blanche Ferguson, and wife, Carmelita.
An avid supporter of Arkansas State athletics. he was among the first members of the athletic booster club. He was thrilled about the announcement of the A-State-Arkansas game and had figured he would be 93 and declared, “I think I can make it that long.”
He is survived by sons, David Ferguson, and wife Susan, and Mark Ferguson and wife Cheryl; and four grandchildren, James Ferguson and his wife Jessica, John Ferguson, Andrew Ferguson and Katie Ferguson.
Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. on Wednesday at Powell Funeral Home in Searcy with funeral service immediately following and burial at 3 p.m. at Wiles Cemetery in Ash Flat.
The family would like to thank his neighbor, Cletus Robertson, and Leah Palmer and all the staff at Harps Pharmacy for their help the past few years. Arrangements entrusted to Powell Funeral Home of Searcy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.