Jim was born March 3, 1960, to parents, Billy and Elsie Nelson, in Wichita, Kan. Jim lived in many places during his school years and graduated from Antelope Valley High School in Lancaster, Calif., in 1978.
He later joined the United States Air Force and was stationed at Ramstein-Landstuhl Air Base as an Avionics Test Station and Computer Specialist. After he finished his time in the Air Force, Jim moved on to a career with Boeing Company, where he remained working for 33 years.
Jim was a devoted husband, father, grandpa and uncle. He was an avid hunter and fisherman who also loved boating and kayaking. He loved to take anyone fishing, especially his grandkids. Jim spent a lifetime riding motorcycles. He started a riding group in Kansas and organized group rides for several years. He then moved on to a long-distance motorcycle club where he was named President and spent several years riding across the U.S. He also enjoyed researching family history.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents, Billy and Elsie. Jim is survived by his best friend and wife, Cheryl Nelson; brother, Jerry Nelson; sister, Beth Swain; sons, Matt Nelson (Kelsey), Cody Nelson (Danna), Robert Vreeland (Katy), Dan Lee (Amanda) and Jack Holderfield; seven grandchildren, Ellie and Maggie Nelson, Jacob Hunsaker, Annika Vreeland, Casen, Owen and Camber Lee; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. Friday at Caruth Village Funeral Home Chapel with Life Celebration immediately following.
Online condolences may be made at www.caruth-hale.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.