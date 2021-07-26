Jewel Ethel (Heidelberg) Sharp was born on Sunday, Feb. 3, 1929, in the Providence, Ark., community. She was the daughter of Amos Beryl and Eunice (Betts) Heidelberg. She left this earthly body for her heavenly home on Saturday, July 24, in Searcy, Ark., at the age of 92 years, 5 months and 21 days. She was saved at the age of 14 at the Providence Missionary Baptist Church and was then baptized in the Ten Mile Creek at Steprock.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 51 years, Maxie E. Sharp; one daughter, Vicki Watson; two sisters, Hazel House and Avanelle Heidelberg; and three brothers, Harold, Cariel and Amos Heidelberg.
Survivors include three daughters, Judy Johnson (Larry) of Searcy, Theresa Nevins (Jon) of North Little Rock and Lisa Scott (Mike) of Searcy; one son, Maxie (Max) Sharp (Pam) of Searcy; 14 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
She loved her family very much and was a prayer warrior for each and every one of them. Some of her favorite things were fishing and rock hunting with her husband, Maxie, working in her flower garden, doing crossword puzzles, sewing, playing Scrabble and UNO with her grandkids, eating at Mazzio’s and Mac’s Fish House, going on trips to Branson with her family and watching gospel music on television.
She was a prayer warrior who loved the Lord with all her heart. She will be greatly missed but is rejoicing now in her eternal home.
Funeral services will be held at Roller-Daniel Funeral Home on July 28, 2021, at 2 p.m. with Bro. Max Sharp and Bro. Brandon Baker officiating. Visitation will be 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., July 27, 2021, at Roller-Daniel Funeral Home.
Interment will be at the Henderson Cemetery, Pangburn, Ark.
Online guestbook: Roller Funeral Homes.com/searcy
