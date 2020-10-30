Jessie Velelia Harmon Roberson, age 94 years, five months and five days, passed from this world into eternal life with her Savior on the 27th of October 2020 at home. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lee Andrew Roberson; her parents, Woodie Norris Harmon and Eliza Emmaline Babb Harmon; her brother, J.D. “Jake” Harmon; her sister, Georgia Martin; and her grandson, Daniel Lee Parish.
She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Roberson Parish (Donnie); son, Alan Lee Roberson (Kay); grandchildren, Ronnie Paul Parish (Amelia), Kimberley Ann Roberson, Cindy Arlene Parish, Mark Alan Roberson and James Lee Roberson, and honorary granddaughter, Stephanie Dawn Parish. Great-grandchildren include Joseph Parish (Brooklyn), Kaci Miller (Austin), Andrew Parish, Kayla “Drew” Dyson, Ethan Roberson, Erica Snodgrass, Easton Rice, Taryn Roberson and Layla Roberson. She is also survived by great-great-grandchildren Lorelai Miller, Sully Miller and Oaklee Parish, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, church family and friends.
Jessie was a child of the Great Depression and knew a hard life in her early years. Much of her education occurred in a one-room school house. She was only able to complete the eighth grade yet read voraciously for all of her life until her vision failed, reading the Bible through as well as a multitude of books. During World War II, she worked briefly at Boeing Aircraft in Wichita, Kan. After moving to Pleasant Plains in 1971, she worked for several years in central sterilizing at White River Medical Center. She once said she had always wished to be a nurse. She accepted Jesus and was baptized at Midway Baptist Church on May 8, 1966. She served her Lord faithfully for all of her life, teaching children’s classes in Sunday School and Vacation Bible School and tithing faithfully, even after she could no longer attend services in person because of her failing health.
Jessie touched many lives with her love and sweet spirit. Her faith never wavered through the trials of caring for her husband of 47 years during his last illness. She touched countless lives through her unconditional love and devoted prayer life. We rejoice in her return to her heavenly home.
The family is grateful for the expert and supremely compassionate care provided by each of the Elite Hospice staff members who cared so faithfully for Jessie.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Judsonia First Baptist Church missions program.
Visitation was held Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, from 1-2 p.m. at the 1st Baptist Church of Judsonia with services beginning at 2 p.m. Interment followed in the Roosevelt Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Powell Funeral Home Bald Knob-Judsonia.
