Jesse Andrew McCurdy (Tweety Bird), age 55, of Searcy, Ark., passed away on April 28, 2021. He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Elizabeth McCurdy; three daughters, Jessica Augello (TJ), Amanda Decker (Jonathan) and Faith Taylor (Trey); six grandchildren, Amaree, Jace, Kynlei, Maya, Zaeleigh and Brynn; adopted father, Greg Nichols; four brothers; three sisters; extended family; and a fur baby, Mallie.
He was born and raised in New Orleans, La., to the late Delores McCurdy. Jesse was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He truly never met a stranger. Arrangements entrusted to Powell Funeral Home, Searcy.
