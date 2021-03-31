Jerry Lynn Foreman, 70, of Searcy died March 25, 2021, in Little Rock. He was born Jan. 11, 1951, in Bridge City, Texas, and was the son of the late Lee Foreman and Martha Jean Sides Foreman.
Jerry was proud to serve in the United States military and enjoyed being outdoors. He loved fishing, flying his drones and helicopters as well as spending time with his family. He loved his nieces and treated them as if they were his daughters.
Other than his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother, David Foreman. Left to cherish his memory is his sister in law, Joyce Foreman; four nieces, Tammy, Tina, Millie and Tonya; six great-nieces; and one great-nephew.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 2, 2021, at Roller-Daniel Funeral Home Chapel with visitation beginning at 9 a.m.
Burial with military honors will follow at White County Memorial Gardens.
